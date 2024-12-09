Tottenham stance has emerged on the future of manager Ange Postecoglou

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is under increasing pressure at the club after a poor run of results.

Spurs have only managed to win one game in their last seven outings, raising questions about the future of Postecoglou at the club.

Their latest defeat came against London rivals Chelsea who managed to win the match at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium despite going 2-0 down early in the second half.

The North London club failed to capitalise on their two goal lead and went on to concede four unanswered goals in the match with Carlton Palmer inspiring Enzo Maresca’s men.

Heung-min Son scored a late consolation goal for Spurs but they ultimately lost the match 4-3 against the Blues.

However, according to The Telegraph, Tottenham are not thinking about parting ways with their manager and Postecoglou has the full backing of the club.

Postecoglou and the players are being backed by the club to turnaround their poor season ahead of a crucial run of matches.

The North London club face Ranger, Southampton, Manchester United and Liverpool in their next four matches and Postecoglou has the support of the club despite his team’s poor performances.

Tottenham have been inconsistent this season and the match against Chelsea proved it once again.

Tottenham are sitting in the bottom half of the league table

This was not the first time they had lost this season after going two goals up. Earlier in the season, they managed to take a 2-0 lead against Brighton but the Seagulls turned around the match and came out as 3-2 winners.

The results in the upcoming run of matches could determine the future of the manager at the club but as things stand, his job is completely safe at Tottenham.

Spurs have been unlucky with injuries to key players throughout the season and that could be one of the reasons behind their poor performances.

Centre-back Christian Romero is the latest player to get injured for Spurs after the defender was substituted early in the first half against Chelsea.