Julen Lopetegui and Ruud van Nistelrooy (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly held talks with former Juventus and AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri over replacing Julen Lopetegui.

The experienced Italian tactician has never managed outside Serie A before, but has long been linked with various big jobs around Europe, including in the Premier League.

It now seems West Ham could be about to make their move to appoint Allegri after Lopetegui’s struggles this season, according to talkSPORT, though they add that the Hammers might have to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

With just four wins from his first 14 league games with West Ham, it’s clear Lopetegui is struggling and that something needs to change.

However, it perhaps wouldn’t be ideal for WHUFC to choose Allegri if it meant having to wait until next season to have him in charge at the London Stadium.

What next for West Ham amid Julen Lopetegui’s struggles?

It seems increasingly unlikely that Lopetegui is going to be the man to turn things around at West Ham, so the club surely need to move fast and bring in someone who can make the kind of changes they want as soon as possible.

Allegri has a proven track record of getting results, but there will also surely be other tempting options out there to help the east Londoners straight away.

In truth, it looks like West Ham’s big mistake was sacking David Moyes at the end of last season and bringing in Lopetegui as his replacement.

Moyes had been doing an impressive job with the Hammers and it seems a bit harsh that he wasn’t given more time to continue with his project.

Lopetegui has not been the upgrade the club will have hoped for, and one imagines a fair few fans would now be happy to welcome Moyes back.