Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto has admitted he has a dream of playing in Europe, and in the Premier League in particular.

The talented 23-year-old has impressed in his time in his native Brazil, but it could be that we’ll soon be seeing him in English football as he has his admirers in the Premier League.

Newcastle and West Ham United are both mentioned as being among Alberto’s suitors in a report from TBR Football, which adds that other reports have valued the player at around £17million.

It’s also claimed that the Hammers previously tried signing Alberto, though Corinthians turned down their offer of around £14m for the Brazil international.

Still, it seems clubs are still keeping a close eye on Alberto ahead of January, and the player himself has hinted quite strongly that he’d like the chance to take on this challenge.

Yuri Alberto transfer: Could this be one to watch for January?

Discussing his future at Corinthians, Alberto is quoted by TBR Football as saying: I really want to [stay at Corinthians]. But I also have a dream of playing in Europe, in the Premier League.”

One imagines this will invite Newcastle, West Ham and perhaps others to push for Alberto, who looks like he could be a smart addition for relatively cheap.

Still only 23, Alberto has time to develop and improve, and it would be interesting to see him test himself in the Premier League, whilst having the benefit of better players around him.

NUFC would do well to add his talents to their attack for the second half of the season, with Eddie Howe’s side perhaps a little overly reliant on Alexander Isak to produce the goods in the final third.

West Ham, meanwhile, also surely need to make some changes after a disappointing start to the season under struggling manager Julen Lopetegui.