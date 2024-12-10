15 G/A star causing headache for PL recruitment staff as Arsenal consider £25m transfer

Ademola Lookman and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, who could be available for as little as £25m.

The Gunners have clear issues in attack at the moment and would do well to bring in an upgrade on the under-performing Gabriel Martinelli on the left-hand side of their front three.

Lookman could be an ideal option, with the Nigeria international impressing a great deal in his time in Serie A, contributing ten goals and five assists for his club this season, following on from his incredible Europa League final hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen last term.

WORRYING Arsenal star’s performance shows January signing is needed!

Arsenal are joined by Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United in considering Lookman, though the 27-year-old is apparently causing a bit of a headache for Premier League recruitment staff, according to Give Me Sport.

Ademola Lookman transfer: A £25m bargain, or a risky deal for a Premier League flop?

While Lookman has really raised his game during his time in Italy, he’s previously proven himself to be a bit of a flop in the Premier League.

Lookman has had spells with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, and was pretty underwhelming at all of those clubs, so it perhaps makes sense that there’s some caution about bringing him back to England.

Arsenal look like they’d surely benefit from bringing in Lookman, but only if he can maintain the kind of level he’s showing now.

Give Me Sport suggest that scouts will continue to assess Lookman for a few more months before making a decision on the player.

It will be interesting to see how consistently Lookman can keep on performing for Atalanta, and if there are any signs that he might struggle outside of this specific tactical set-up of Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.