(Photo by Maja Hitij, Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has sparked fresh speculation over the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, both of whom are entering the final year of their contracts with the club.

In a truly bizarre situation for the Reds, the club has yet to secure extensions for three of their most influential players (including Virgil van Dijk who is in the same boat)—each of whom could arguably be considered among the best in the league in their respective positions.

With just a month left before they can enter talks with foreign clubs for a free transfer next summer, Liverpool fans are growing increasingly concerned about the potential departures of these key figures.

The players are reportedly keen on staying at the club, waiting for the club to make them offers over an extension. Mohamed Salah, in particular, has made his intentions clear, stating that he has not yet received a new contract offer from the club, despite his commitment to remain at Anfield.

However, the last few days have seen reports emerging that the club and the player might be on the brink of finalising a two-year contract extension, although no official confirmation has been made.

Meanwhile, the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk remain uncertain. Both players are widely regarded as two of the best in the world in their positions, and their potential departures would undoubtedly be a major blow for the club.

Alexis Mac Allister drops big hint over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation

While there have been no official updates on their contract negotiations, Mac Allister’s recent comments hint at a positive resolution. He has given a huge hint over the contract situations of Salah and Trent.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, he said:

“Alexander-Arnold is crucial as we saw against Manchester City when he came back from injury. Like Salah, he is in negotiations and hopefully he can continue in the team.”

“His quality is enormous. I have always said that he was criticised for his defensive role, but I have no doubt that both in defence and attack he is a differential player. He is also strong and quick which allows him to find that balance between attack and defence.”

Liverpool’s urgent need to secure long-term deals for trio

Liverpool will need to go at all extents to keep hold of all three. Mo Salah, despite his age, is at his peak and can easily play another three years at least at his best. Van Dijk has also proven this season that age is just a number. His performances against Real Madrid and Manchester City were incredible, and he is showing no signs of ageing.

Alexander-Arnold, the youngest of the trio at 25, has emerged as one of the most coveted players in Europe. Real Madrid, among others, are reportedly keeping a close eye on his contract situation.

With that in mind, Liverpool must act quickly to ensure that the versatile right-back stays at Anfield for the long term.

The next couple of months are crucial for Liverpool. With their season well underway and a title race to maintain, securing the futures of key players like Salah, Alexander-Arnold, and Van Dijk will be vital to their ambitions both on and off the pitch.