“Solidly impressive” – Liverpool journalist names two players that stood out vs Girona

Arne Slot included Alisson in his Liverpool starting 11. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 100 per cent record in the Champions League continued on Tuesday as two stars stood out to help the Reds beat Girona 1-0 in Spain.

The opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign has started impressively for Arne Slot’s men as they currently sit top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables. A key factor in this has been the Merseyside club’s ability to win games when not playing at their best and that was evident again against Girona.

The La Liga side caused Liverpool several problems in the first half and it took a controversial penalty to help the Reds over the line. TNT Sports pundit Steve McManaman believed the foul on Luis Diaz was soft, describing Girona as being “very unfortunate”.

Slot needed some of his big stars to step up to help his team over the line and two stood out in the eye of the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle.

Alisson and Andy Robertson stand out for Liverpool vs Girona

Writing in a player’s rating piece, Doyle gave Alisson an eight out of 10 and was impressed by the Brazilian goalkeeper’s saves in the first half. The 32-year-old’s showing against Girona was even more impressive given it was his first game back from his hamstring injury.

The return of Alisson to Slot’s starting 11 also saw something happen in Spain that has not been seen for 656 days.

The Liverpool journalist was also impressed with Andy Robertson on the Reds’ left-hand side with Doyle describing the Scotland star’s performance as a “solidly impressive showing”.

The defender has struggled at Anfield for the majority of the 2024/25 campaign, however, the 30-year-old has looked back to his best in recent weeks, which has been needed due to the injury of Kostas Tsimikas.

Others played a key role in Liverpool’s win over Girona but these two names stood out for the Liverpool Echo reporter.