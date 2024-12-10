Video: Alisson Becker shows why he is the best in the world on Liverpool return

Alisson has returned for Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool went into the halftime break of their Champions League clash with Girona level at 0-0 with Alisson Becker playing a key role on his return.

The Brazilian has been out of action for the Reds since picking up a hamstring injury during a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at the start of October with Caoimhin Kelleher stepping up for the Merseyside club in recent weeks.

Arne Slot stated that the performance levels of the Irish goalkeeper allowed Alisson to take his time to regain full fitness, which the 32-year-old eventually did on Tuesday night.

The Brazil international would have been hoping for a quiet return against Girona, however, the La Liga side caused the Premier League outfit problems during the first half of their meeting, forcing Alisson into some big saves.

The standout stop arrived with 38 minutes on the clock, as the Liverpool goalkeeper produced a brilliant save from a long-range strike from Yáser Asprilla.

Would’ve caught it if he was sharp ? pic.twitter.com/tnQ63b9OVz — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 10, 2024

Another great chance! Alisson didn't let Yáser Asprillapic.twitter.com/RZEFKfFkFH — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) December 10, 2024

Pictures by TNT Sports.

Liverpool star Alisson shows why he is the best in the world

Alisson was forced to make four saves during the opening 45 minutes of Liverpool’s clash with Girona and showed no signs of needing to get back up to speed following his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Brazilian showed why he is regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in the world; which is a huge label to hold considering the recent season from Thibaut Courtois, Mike Maignan and David Raya.

The return of the 32-year-old is a big boost for Liverpool’s title hopes and Slot will undoubtedly need his goalkeeper to come up with more huge saves between now and the end of the 2024/25 campaign.