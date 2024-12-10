Report links Manchester United star with surprise Saudi Pro League transfer

Andre Onana in conversation with his Manchester United teammates (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly being eyed up as a transfer target for Saudi Pro League clubs after some inconsistent form in his time at Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international has struggled to replicate his best form at Man Utd since his move from Inter Milan last season, and it perhaps makes sense that there’s now some speculation that he could leave.

Still, Onana has shown some signs of improvement so far this season, so it might not be that wise to let a proven and experienced player leave without giving him a bit more of a chance.

According to Fichajes, there are some links emerging from Saudi, so it could be that one or more of their extremely wealthy clubs will come in with an offer that United feel is too tempting to turn down.

Onana shone at his previous club Inter, as well as at Ajax before that, but it’s proven a big challenge for him in the Premier League, so perhaps the club could do well to consider replacing him if the opportunity comes along.

Andre Onana transfer: Should Man United make a change in goal?

Onana is seemingly being eyed by Saudi clubs for next summer, according to Fichajes, so that at least gives MUFC some time to decide what they want to do with the goalkeeper position.

If Onana does leave, one name to look out for could be Porto shot-stopper Diogo Costa, who has been eyed by Chelsea but who has also long been a name on United’s list.

The Red Devils may well view Costa as an upgrade on Onana, and he’ll be a player Ruben Amorim knows well from his time in the Portuguese league with Sporting Lisbon.

It was always going to be difficult for United to replace David de Gea after his departure, with the Spanish shot-stopper one of the all-time Premier League greats, even if his form dipped towards the end of his time in Manchester.