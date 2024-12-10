Man United could replace Dan Ashworth with transfer guru who signed Ballon d’Or winner

Dan Ashworth and Andrea Berta (Photo by Dan Mullan, Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking at Atletico Madrid director Andrea Berta as a candidate to replace Dan Ashworth following his exit from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have just decided to part ways with Ashworth after a poor performance in the summer transfer window, with the former Newcastle and Brighton director struggling to replicate his previous success in the transfer market.

Ashworth oversaw a window in which flops like Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt were brought in, with a lot of money spent yet again on trying to get Man Utd back to their best, but with results and performances not living up to expectations.

With Ashworth now gone, United need to get their next sporting director appointment right, and a report from Gianluca Di Marzio claims Berta is being eyed up by the Premier League giants.

Andrea Berta – the man who signed Rodri to join Man United?

Berta has done some smart work during his time in Madrid, discovering talents like Rodri before they were big names, with the midfielder eventually ending up at Manchester City and winning the Ballon d’Or this year.

As well as that, Berta signed Julian Alvarez for Atletico this summer, and has generally overseen a lot of good work to keep on strengthening Diego Simeone’s squad without spending a fortune on signings.

That looks like just what United need right now after so many poor choices in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with the club making the wrong signings for huge money over and over again.

Berta is vastly experienced and could be a strong candidate to work alongside new manager Ruben Amorim, who will need a good director alongside him to help him improve this struggling squad.

PSG chief Luis Campos is also being linked with United by iNews, who add that Arsenal are also looking at him after the departure of Edu from the Emirates Stadium.