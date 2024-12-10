Ange Postecoglou has January plan to turn Tottenham’s season around

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The future of Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham has come under question in recent weeks as Spurs have made an underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The North London outfit currently sit 11th in the Premier League standings with just six wins from 15 and are also outside of automatic qualification places in the Europa League.

Postecoglou won over Tottenham fans very fast at the start of last season with his style of play but as time has gone on, Spurs supporters are starting to think that the former Celtic boss is out of his depth.

The Australian coach’s team were 2-0 ahead against Chelsea at the weekend before eventually going on to lose the contest 4-2.

It is moments like this that frustrate Tottenham fans and if things continue the way they have been, Postecoglou could be looking for another job. Ahead of the January transfer window, the 59-year-old has a plan to improve results during the second half of the season.

Ange Postecoglou wants two key positions addressed at Tottenham

Postecoglou is keen to add a new defensive midfielder and winger to his squad in January to help Tottenham achieve their goals during the business end of the 2024/25 campaign, reports Football Insider.

The Premier League giants have also been linked to centre-backs in recent weeks due to their injury issues in the position with Bournemouth’s Ilya Zabarnyi a target.

Spurs are said to be willing to add to these three key areas during the upcoming window if the right targets are available.

There is still a lot ot play for in North London this season as both domestic cups, the Europa League and a top four finish are all still achievable for Postecoglou’s men.

January additions would give the current squad a boost but the Australian coach also needs to adjust his style of play to make Tottenham defensively sound. Spurs have had big problems at the back for months now and nothing will change unless this is addressed.