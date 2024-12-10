Triple injury boost for Arsenal ahead of important Champions League and Premier League games

Riccardo Calafiori goes off injured for Arsenal (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly look set to be given a triple injury boost ahead of their upcoming big games in both the Champions League and the Premier League.

The Gunners take on Monaco tomorrow night and then Everton on Saturday as we get into the busy festive period of fixtures that can make or break a team’s season.

Arsenal suffered a few bad results this time last year that ended up looking crucial in the end, as they went on a superb run in the second half of the campaign but still finished just behind Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side also slipped up a few days ago with a 1-1 draw away to Fulham, but it’s fair to say injuries haven’t helped.

Now, however, it looks like good news for Arsenal on that front as all three of Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko could return for the Monaco game on Wednesday, according to the Evening Standard.

Finally some good news for Arsenal after injury-hit season

It’s been a really difficult season for Arsenal with injuries, with some key players missing a lot of important games so far.

Martin Odegaard only recently came back after a layoff in some important matches, while summer signings Calafiori and Mikel Merino have also had fitness issues that have slowed down their progress in north London.

Gabriel, Calafiori and Zinchenko were all out for the Fulham game, meaning Arteta had to majorly reshuffle his defence, moving Jurrien Timber to left-back as Thomas Partey filled in at right-back.

It will be a big boost for AFC if these three can now play again from tomorrow evening, and Gooners will be desperate to see Calafiori put his fitness issues behind him.

The Italy international is clearly a huge talent who’s started very well at the Emirates, but he has proven quite injury-prone so far.