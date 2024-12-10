Forgotten Arsenal star “ready” for “opportunities” admits Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta in Arsenal training. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal will be looking to cement their place in the automatic qualification spots in the Champions League on Wednesday night with a win over Monaco and ahead of that clash, Mikel Arteta has admitted that a forgotten man at the Gunners could play soon.

The Premier League club host the Ligue 1 outfit at the Emirates and a win would see them move onto 13 points in the competition. With Dinamo Zagreb and Girona being their last two opponents, victory over Monaco would put Arsenal in a great position to finish in the top eight of the table

The Gunners come into the match with several injury issues, especially at the back, as Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko were missing from their squad against Fulham.

On the bench sat Kieran Tierney, who missed the entire start of the 2024/25 campaign due to a hamstring injury but having recovered, Arteta has admitted that the left-back could play soon.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Monaco clash, the Spanish coach said via Fabrizio Romano: “Tierney is ready and he can get opportunities, he’s part of the team.”

Kieran Tierney is ready for Arsenal return

Tierney picked up his hamstring issue during the summer whilst playing in a match for Scotland against Switzerland. This was a big blow for the player as the left-back would have been looking for a move away from Arsenal ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 27-year-old has not been in Arteta’s plans for some time and last season spent the campaign on loan in Spain with Real Sociedad – a return to Celtic was tipped for Tierney during the summer.

However, an opportunity has now presented itself for the defender to save his Gunners career and having gone though several injury issues across recent seasons, many would like to see the Scotland international grab it with both hands.