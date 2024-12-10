(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The PGMOL has taken the decision to sack Premier League referee David Coote following the controversy involving Liverpool and former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 42-year-old English official’s actions have led to widespread condemnation, including allegations of xenophobic remarks aimed at Klopp and other inappropriate conduct caught on video.

PGMOL, which governs refereeing in English football, launched a comprehensive investigation into Coote’s behavior after a series of allegations surfaced. The findings of the investigation confirmed that Coote had breached the provisions of his employment contract, and as a result, his position as a Premier League referee has been deemed untenable.

In an official statement released on X, PGMOL confirmed the termination of Coote’s employment, though the referee retains the right to appeal the decision:

The full statement read:

“Following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into David Coote’s conduct, his employment with PGMOL has been terminated today with immediate effect.”

“David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable.”

“Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare.

David Coote has a right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment.”

The controversy that resulted in David Coote being sacked

The controversy began with a leaked video in which Coote made derogatory and xenophobic comments about Klopp. Reports suggest the footage dates back to the 2020–21 season, a time when Coote served as VAR during the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton. In that match, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford avoided punishment for a challenge that caused a season-ending injury to Virgil van Dijk, leading to significant criticism of Coote’s officiating.

The situation escalated when another video surfaced, allegedly showing Coote snorting a white substance during Euro 2024. UEFA promptly suspended him while conducting their own investigation.

Initially, Coote denied the authenticity of the footage but later made a u-turn, stating that he could not recall the specific content of the conversation.

Following PGMOL’s investigation and initial decision, UEFA also chose to remove Coote from consideration for officiating matches within its jurisdiction, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.