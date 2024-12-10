(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the upcoming transfer window as part of their plans to strengthen their squad for a Premier League title challenge, according to The Sun.

Currently third in the league table behind Liverpool and Chelsea, Arsenal are eager to bolster their attacking options as they aim to maintain their momentum and remain in contention for the title.

Manager Mikel Arteta has identified the need for a traditional No. 9, and Calvert-Lewin’s skill set appears to be a perfect match for what the Gunners are seeking.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Proven goalscorer with Premier League experience

At 27 years old, Calvert-Lewin has been a mainstay at Everton since joining from Sheffield United in 2016 for a modest £1.5 million. Over his eight years at Goodison Park, the England international has proven his value, racking up 70 goals and 19 assists in 261 appearances across all competitions. His impressive performances include reaching the milestone of 50 Premier League goals last season.

While injuries and bouts of inconsistency have occasionally hampered his form, Calvert-Lewin’s experience in the Premier League and knack for finding the net make him an appealing prospect for Arsenal.

With Calvert-Lewin’s contract at Everton expiring next summer, the Toffees are reportedly keen to cash in on the striker during the January transfer window rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season. Valued at £20 million, Calvert-Lewin represents a cost-effective option for Arsenal to strengthen their frontline.

Arsenal’s need for a traditional centre-forward

Arsenal currently lack a natural centre-forward in their lineup, with Kai Havertz often deployed in a role that doesn’t fully exploit the strengths of a conventional striker. Calvert-Lewin’s ability to excel as a clinical finisher in the box could provide the Gunners with the attacking edge they need.

However, Arsenal are not the only club interested in securing the services of Calvert-Lewin. Premier League rivals Newcastle, Tottenham, and West Ham, as well as Italian giants AC Milan, are all reportedly monitoring the situation.

If Arsenal successfully secure the signing of Calvert-Lewin, his physicality, goal-scoring instincts, and Premier League experience could provide a much-needed boost in their pursuit of the title.

With creative players like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli supporting him, Calvert-Lewin’s ability to finish in the box could prove crucial as Arsenal look to close the gap on the top two.