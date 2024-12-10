“Nonsense” – £45m Arsenal talent going nowhere in January as Arteta vows to “support” player

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Gabriel Jesus. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has stated that Gabriel Jesus will not be leaving Arsenal in January despite the Brazilian being linked with a move back to his home country.

The forward has been in the Premier League since moving to Man City from Palmeiras in 2017, before completing a £45m to Arsenal during the summer of 2022.

The 27-year-old initially made a big impact in North London and it looked like the Brazilian would be key to the future of the Premier League giants, however, the arrival of Kai Havertz last summer complicated things for the player.

The German has been Arteta’s preferred option for the number nine role in his team and it has left Jesus struggling to find any form.

The former Man City star has played 18 times for Arsenal this season and although he has mostly started on the bench, the forward has only produced one goal and one assist.

Gabriel Jesus will not be leaving Arsenal in January

Speaking to the press ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Monaco on Wednesday, Arteta shut down rumours linking Jesus with a move away in January – while also showing support to Kieran Tierney.

“Reports of Gabriel Jesus leaving and going to Brazil in January are nonsense,” the Spanish coach said via Fabrizio Romano. “Like all strikers, they go through phases and moments. His attitude has been really good. It always is. We’re going to support him as much as possible.”

Palmeiras are believed to be interested in bringing Jesus back to Brazil as many clubs will be keeping an eye on his situation at Arsenal.

The Brazilian will not be happy with being a sub for the rest of the campaign and that could lead to the 27-year-old seeking a move away from the Emirates in 2025 as the forward is a player the football world would love to see return to his best levels.