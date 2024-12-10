Returning Liverpool ace sees iconic stars play together for the first time in 656 days

Arne Slot of Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool travelled to Girona in the Champions League on Tuesday as Arne Slot’s men looked to keep their 100 per cent record in Europe’s elite competition.

The Reds won five from five before they clashed with the La Liga club having defeated Real Madrid last time out in the Champions League.

The Merseyside club were given a rest at the weekend after their match with Everton was postponed due to Storm Darragh causing havoc in the region. This allowed Slot to play a strong team against Girona and the Dutch coach’s line-up saw five iconic players play together for the first time in 656 days.

After picking up an injury during a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at the start of October, Alisson returned to the starting 11 for the Champions League clash.

In front of the Brazilian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson lined up; which was the first time since 21 February 2023, when Liverpool were defeated 5-2 by Real Madrid.

Liverpool started with an iconic defence against Girona

This backline is synonymous with Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool and more specifically, the 2019/2020 season in which the Reds won the Premier League for the first time.

The five stars have all earned themselves the status of either legend or icon at Anfield having played their part in bringing every trophy possible back to Merseyside over the last few years.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see Alisson return to their starting 11 as the Brazilian is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Caoimhin Kelleher was exceptional while the Brazilian was absent but it was always going to be hard for the Irishman to keep his place once the veteran star returned to full fitness.