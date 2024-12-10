Liverpool want Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni to be included in interesting swap deal

Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked to Liverpool. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool have shown a long-term interest in Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and the midfielder could move to Anfield in 2025 as part of a swap deal.

The Reds tried to sign Tchouameni during the summer of 2022 before the 24-year-old opted to move to Real Madrid from Monaco.

The midfielder has enjoyed a lot of success in Spain and remains an important member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, however, the La Liga champions feel they can find an upgrade for the number six role in their team.

Real Madrid are believed to be impressed with the start of the season Ryan Gravenberch has made at Liverpool, so much so that the La Liga outfit are considering moving for the Dutch talent in the future.

Arne Slot will not want to part ways with the 22-year-old given his current importance to his team but those higher up at Liverpool are believed to be open to selling the Dutch star to Madrid, so long as Tchouameni is included in a swap deal, reports Defensa Central.

Will Ryan Gravenberch leave Liverpool in 2025?

Gravenberch moved to Anfield last summer as part of a £34.2m deal with Bayern Munich as the former Ajax star failed to progress at the Bundesliga club.

The midfielder made a slow start to life on Merseyside last season and was not a major part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Liverpool. However, Slot has found a way to bring the best out of the Netherlands international.

The 22-year-old has played in every Premier League and Champions League match for the Reds this season and has done so with major success.

Gravenberch is a player Slot could have at Liverpool long-term and the former Bayern star is someone the Dutch coach will not give up without a very good reason, which makes an exit in 2025 highly unlikely.