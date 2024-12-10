“Very unfortunate” – Former Liverpool ace thinks Reds were lucky during key Champions League moment

Luis Diaz was fouled in Liverpool clash. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Liverpool were 1-0 winners over Girona in the Champions League on Tuesday night and former Reds star Steve McManaman feels his old club got a little lucky.

The Merseyside club arrived into the clash in Spain having won all five of their Champions League matches and Arne Slot’s men kept up their 100 per cent record with the victory.

Girona caused Liverpool a lot of problems in the first half and the Reds boss can thank his goalkeeper Alisson Becker for keeping the home side out. The Merseyside outfit were much better in the second 45 minutes and it was during this half that the biggest talking point of the game emerged.

Donny van de Beek would commit a clumsy challenge on Luis Diaz – who has recently been linked with a move away from Anfield – in the Girona box when the Dutch midfielder barely stepped on the winger’s heel.

The referee viewed the coming together as a foul after being sent to the VAR monitor, resulting in Mohamed Salah converting the spot-kick.

The incident sparked a lot of debate on social media and former Liverpool star Steve McManaman felt his old club were lucky to get the decision.

Steve McManaman on the Liverpool penalty incident

Speaking after the match, McManaman stated that he thought the penalty was harsh and compared it to the unpunished fouls that often happen during corners and free-kicks.

“You expect the midfielders to go to close down and if you stand on an inch of his heel, it is very unfortunate,” the pundit said on TNT Sports. “With all respect, it is a contact game. We see a lot more contact at corners and free-kicks that go unmentioned so I don’t think it was a penalty regardless of the result.”

"He's given the referee an opportunity to make a decision or VAR to get involved" ?@rioferdy5 and Steve McManaman give their verdict on Liverpool's penalty ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/wwH4emYXiI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 10, 2024

Liverpool will feel fortunate that they were awarded the penalty but Van de Beek gave the referee a decision to make after making the clumsy foul in their own box.

Slot’s men were not at their best in Spain but as seen several times this season, the Reds found a way to come away from the match with all three points.