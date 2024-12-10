Liverpool step up efforts to seal transfer replacement for star player

Jeremie Frimpong and Arne Slot (Photo by Richard Pelham, Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their interest in the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Briefing, which states that the Reds are increasingly concerned about the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield.

The report states that Real Madrid are very interested in Alexander-Arnold, while other top clubs such as Manchester City, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also said to have held some talks over signing the England international.

While Alexander-Arnold would be a very difficult player to replace, Frimpong surely looks like one of the best options for the Merseyside giants after his terrific form for Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side.

Jeremie Frimpong transfer: Can Liverpool land their preferred Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement?

One imagines a talent like Frimpong will have other suitors as well, but it seems LFC are doing their bit to try to move ahead of the competition in the race for his signature, according to the Daily Briefing.

The Netherlands international looks a good fit for Arne Slot’s style of football, and it will be interesting to see if he can truly fill the void left by Alexander-Arnold if he does leave.

Frimpong has shown tremendous potential in his time in the Bundesliga, raking in double figures for goals and assists last season as he played a lead role in Leverkusen’s surprise title success.

Frimpong looks like he has all the ingredients to be a success at Liverpool or other top clubs, but one imagines most Reds fans would just rather keep Alexander-Arnold.

Still, there’s been no progress with the 26-year-old’s new contract and it perhaps looks increasingly like the club are resigned to losing him and preparing for the future in that right-back position.