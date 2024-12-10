10 G/A man among two Liverpool transfer targets to replace Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up two exciting winger transfer targets amid ongoing doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield.

The Reds have two big names in mind as they ponder life without Salah from next season onwards, with the Daily Briefing reporting that Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane are both being considered.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be hoping their club can work on a new contract that will ultimately convince Salah to stay, as the Egypt international has been in world class form again this season.

Even if he’s now 32 years of age, Salah is showing no sign of slowing down and it’s hard to imagine Liverpool would easily find a replacement out there who can come close to what he’s contributed to this team.

Still, Sane is a proven Premier League player who’s also nearing the end of his contract, so could be another free agent next summer.

Meanwhile, Kvaratskhelia looks like an outstanding young player who could do a lot in this LFC side, though it might be harder to persuade Napoli to sell him.

What next for Liverpool as they face losing three star names?

The report also looks at how Liverpool could replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is also just a few months away from becoming a free agent, and is attracting interest from Real Madrid.

The Daily Briefing claim that Jeremie Frimpong is the top target for the Merseyside giants in that right-back position, though other clubs will also inevitably be in for the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Overall, Liverpool surely just need to focus on keeping the players they have, as Arne Slot will likely be keen to want to continue working with the squad that’s got him top of the Premier League table.

Still, Liverpool also need to make sure they have plans in place in case they fail to agree new deals for these players.

If Slot ends up having to line up with the likes of Kvaratskhelia and Frimpong next season, that would probably be seen as a pretty strong recovery to losing world class talents like Salah and Alexander-Arnold.