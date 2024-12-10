Transfer guru could be headhunted by both Arsenal & Man United following major development

Arsenal and Man United club badges (Photo by Clive Rose, Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly look set to join Arsenal in looking to hire Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Campos as their new sporting director.

Campos has impressed during his time at PSG and also has a strong reputation from some smart signings at former clubs Lille and Monaco.

Arsenal were recently linked with Campos as a potential replacement for Edu, as per Sky Sports, and it now seems the Portuguese transfer guru is also on Man Utd’s radar following the departure of Dan Ashworth.

That’s according to a report from iNews, who also mention the Gunners as suitors for Campos, though they also suggest he could be a good fit working alongside his fellow countryman Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Arsenal and United are both huge clubs that would surely be tempting for Campos, but it remains to be seen if anyone is leading the race for him at the moment, or if he’d even be tempted to leave his role at PSG.

Luis Campos has made some superb signings in his career

Campos has unearthed elite talents like Kylian Mbappe, Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva in his career, so it’s easy to see why he’d be a popular choice at the Emirates Stadium or Old Trafford.

United in particular look in need of a bit more inspiration in the transfer market, with Ashworth leaving his position after bringing in flops such as Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

Campos knows the market well and has shown he can find players with big potential without having to spend a fortune.

This has seen PSG completely change their approach to transfers, having previously relied on superstar names, whereas they now invest in their future with top young players like Vitinha and Joao Neves.

Campos could be a valuable asset for any top club, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on this saga now that both Arsenal and United need new sporting directors.