Exclusive: Manchester City step up efforts to beat Liverpool to exciting €60m transfer

Ederson and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester City are expected to push for the transfer of Atalanta midfielder Ederson as they seek a replacement for the injured Rodri in the middle of the park, CaughtOffside understands.

It’s been a surprisingly difficult season for Man City so far, with Pep Guardiola’s side on an awful run of form since their influential Spanish midfielder Rodri picked up a season-ending injury.

The Ballon d’Or winner has shown just how important he is to this City side, and while it won’t be easy to replace him, it seems Ederson is increasingly emerging as the club’s first choice.

Ruben Amorim picks out TWO Man United players he wants out of the club!

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that City are now expected to step up their efforts to win the race for Ederson as they anticipate interest from rivals Liverpool as well.

The Brazil international’s asking price would be around €60m, and sources also state that the player is said to be flattered by interest from the Etihad Stadium.

Can Manchester City finally sign their Rodri replacement?

MCFC fans will be eager to see the Rodri issue addressed in January, with Ederson looking like he could have a hugely important role to play if he ends up joining.

Still, CaughtOffside understands that Atalanta are eager not to sell the player this January, especially after losing Teun Koopmeiners in the summer, and with growing interest in Ademola Lookman.

This could make things tricky for City, but this is also clearly an emergency for Guardiola’s side after seeing their freefall during Rodri’s absence.

Some City fans will perhaps feel they’re not quite out of the title race yet, and a strong second half to the season could mean there’s still plenty to play for.

However, there seems little prospect of that kind of recovery unless the midfield is sorted out with an ambitious signing like this.

Liverpool could also do well to land a top midfield talent like Ederson, though, with Arne Slot’s side notably missing out on Martin Zubimendi in the summer.