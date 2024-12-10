Surprise Manchester United transfer decision being “discussed” for FFP reasons

Ruben Amorim, Marcus Rashford, and Andre Onana (Photo by Gareth Copley, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly discussed the surprise potential sale of star player Marcus Rashford for Financial Fair Play reasons.

It’s been a difficult year or so for Rashford, whose form has dipped a long way from what we all know he’s capable of, and it might not be the worst time to think about accepting offers for the England international.

According to Florian Plettenberg on X, formerly Twitter, it seems the Red Devils wouldn’t rule out letting Rashford leave as it could give them more freedom on the market.

Man United boss Ruben Amorim identifies star who can be SOLD

There is an acknowledgement, however, that we’re seeing some signs of improvement to Rashford’s form under new manager Ruben Amorim, so it will be interesting to see how this pans out…

?? Manchester United would sell Marcus #Rashford at the latest by the summer and would already be open to top offers in the winter. The club acknowledge his development under Ruben #Amorim but consider him definitely not unsellable. One reason why a sale is being discussed:… pic.twitter.com/x8e5ALsQbL — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 10, 2024

Rashford would surely be a risky sale, as he’s good enough to go on and strengthen other major clubs, in the Premier League or elsewhere.

Even if there’ll be some MUFC supporters who aren’t feeling too happy with how the 27-year-old is performing at the moment, there’ll surely be hell to pay for club chiefs if they sanction the sale of a homegrown talent and he goes on to rediscover his best form elsewhere.

What next for Marcus Rashford after Man United struggles?

For Rashford personally, it perhaps looks like he’d benefit from a change of scene after various problems during his time at Old Trafford.

Although Rashford came up through the United academy and it’s surely a dream come true for him to be playing for his boyhood club, there’s also no denying that it hasn’t been a happy place to be for some time now.

United have changed managers a lot and spent big money on several flops, while even their stadium is literally crumbling at points.

Rashford is perhaps struggling to find the same motivation that he once had, and it could be that the time has come for him to try something different to get his career back on track.