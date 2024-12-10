Ruben Amorim era could start with major Man United sale as club concerned about star player’s lifestyle

Ruben Amorim gestures during Man United's defeat to Nottingham Forest (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly be open to letting Marcus Rashford go due to concerns over his lifestyle and off-the-pitch distractions.

Rashford has not been at his best for a while now, and Man Utd fans will surely be growing frustrated with how long it’s been since he last really performed at his best.

Ruben Amorim has just come in as manager, so it would be a big call for a big name like Rashford to be sold on his watch, but it seems the 27-year-old could be the first high-profile casualty of the Amorim era.

That’s according to the Telegraph, which goes into detail about United’s concerns about Rashford, with the player seeming too distracted by his life away from the pitch to perform at his best on it.

Where could Marcus Rashford go if he leaves Manchester United?

Even if Rashford is no longer performing at the level he’s capable of, it seems he won’t be short of suitors if he’s made available by the Red Devils.

The England international could have the chance to move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Telegraph, while Saudi Arabia is mentioned as another option.

Rashford will surely also have admirers in the Premier League if he ends up leaving United, though they probably won’t want to risk losing him to a rival.

Rashford is probably still young enough that he could turn his career around and enjoy a bit of a renaissance in his late 20s and early 30s, so MUFC would do well to avoid him doing that for another English club if possible.

On his day, Rashford can be a world class all-rounder up front, so you have to wonder if clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham would look at him as a tempting option to give them more in attack.