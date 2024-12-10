Liverpool keen on potential €25m transfer of star who has previously hinted at Reds move

Sam Beukema and Arne Slot (Photo by Valerio Pennicino, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Bologna defender Sam Beukema, who has previously spoken about how happy he’d be to play for the Reds.

The 26-year-old has shone during his time in Serie A and it would be intriguing to see him in the Premier League at some point soon, as one imagines he could be an asset for a lot of top clubs.

Arne Slot knows Beukema well from his time in the Eredivisie, with CaughtOffside previously told of Liverpool’s interest in the player, and of Slot’s desire to sign him when he was in charge of Feyenoord.

There’s now been a further update on Beukema’s future as TEAMtalk report that LFC are continuing to keep tabs on the Dutchman, who would likely cost around €25million.

With Virgil van Dijk heading towards the end of his contract at Anfield, it makes sense that someone like Beukema is being monitored, while the report also mentions other top defenders like Goncalo Inacio and Murillo.

Sam Beukema has previously hinted he’d love Liverpool transfer

Beukema has spoken publicly about a desire to play in the Premier League, and also called Liverpool a great club, even if he grew up supporting West Ham.

“I also have ambitions and hope one day to be able to play maybe in the Premier League or another big club,” Beukema told Corriere dello Sport earlier this season, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

“I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles.

“But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”