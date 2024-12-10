Tyler Dibling in action for Southampton (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs eyeing the potential transfer of Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling, CaughtOffside understands.

The 18-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the country in recent times, and it looks like Southampton are going to face a battle to keep hold of him.

Sources with a close understanding of Dibling’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that scouts from Man Utd, Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham have been monitoring Dibling’s displays this season.

The England Under-21 international really caught the eye in Southampton’s recent game against Liverpool, and it seems this has led to growing interest in a potential transfer deal.

However, sources have told CaughtOffside that Southampton are adamant they don’t want to sell Dibling, even though they’re currently struggling in the Premier League.

Tyler Dibling transfer: Will the 18-year-old midfield sensation leave Southampton?

For now, it seems the Saints will fight to keep hold of Dibling, with the club setting an asking price of at least €25m for the midfielder.

That should be perfectly affordable for clubs like United and Chelsea, the latter of whom have been particularly keen to invest in the best young players in the world.

The Blues have recruited top talents under their current owners, and it’s starting to pay off as the likes of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez shine for Enzo Maresca’s side.

United, meanwhile, are struggling at the moment after some poor recruitment, and a move to sign a top young English player like Dibling could be ideal to help new manager Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have a proud history of signing some of the best young players in the country, or developing them in their academy, so Dibling looks very much like the kind of talent who could fit in well at Old Trafford.