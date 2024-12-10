Manchester United line up big-name replacement for Saudi transfer target

Mike Maignan in action for AC Milan (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a potential transfer move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a replacement in case Andre Onana leaves.

The Red Devils only brought in Onana last season, and although the Cameroon international had a poor start to life at Old Trafford, he’s now showing some signs of improvement this term.

Still, it might be that new Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim will view this as a position where the team could be improved, with Fichajes linking Onana with a possible move to a club in the Saudi Pro League.

Another report from Fichajes now claim that Milan shot-stopper Maignan could be the ‘keeper targeted to come in as United’s new number one.

The France international is undoubtedly one of the top ‘keepers in Europe on his day, so could end up being a better option than Onana in the long run.

Mike Maignan transfer could be good business for Manchester United

One imagines Milan won’t be keen to sell a key player like Maignan, but one possible advantage for United here is that the 29-year-old will be out of contract at the San Siro in summer 2026.

This means if he doesn’t agree a new deal in the next few months, next summer could be the last chance for the Rossoneri to make any significant money from his sale.

MUFC will no doubt hope to capitalise on that if Onana ends up leaving, with Maignan looking like a big opportunity on the market.

There could be other top clubs joining the race for Maignan’s signature soon if his situation doesn’t change, as most big names around Europe would surely be tempted to snap up the Frenchman if he’s available on the cheap, or on a free transfer the following year.