Revealed: Newcastle make contact over signing Man United target as he's cleared for €30m move

Ruben Amorim and Eddie Howe
Ruben Amorim and Eddie Howe

Newcastle United have been in contact over the potential transfer of Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, with the former Chelsea player also on Manchester United’s radar.

Christensen shone during his first spell in the Premier League with Chelsea, and looked like a smart signing for Barcelona when he joined them on a free a few years ago.

Still, the Denmark international is now approaching the final year of his contract at the Nou Camp and sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that he could be made available for around €30million.

Newcastle rival Arsenal for Serie A wonderkid signing!

Barca won’t want to lose Christensen on a free, so it could make sense for them to cash in on him soon, with Newcastle already holding some talks over this deal, sources have told CaughtOffside.

Andreas Christensen transfer: Could Barca defender head back to the Premier League?

Andreas Christensen in action for Barcelona
Andreas Christensen in action for Barcelona

Man Utd are also long-term admirers of Christensen, though they’re yet to make an approach for the 28-year-old as they remain focused on signing a new left-back as a priority.

Newcastle are keen on signing a new centre-back, however, after notably missing out on bringing in Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the summer.

Christensen could be a good alternative if he can stay fit, and the Magpies may sense an opportunity to sign a top player on the cheap as €30m looks like a pretty good price. However, sources added that NUFC have also contacted other players on their list as they look to keep their options open.

Meanwhile, Christensen might also have opportunities outside of England, with sources telling CaughtOffside that he also has suitors in the form of Juventus and Inter Milan.

Juve need cover for the injured Gleison Bremer, and are understood to be monitoring Christensen’s situation.

