Video: Dream comes true for young Arsenal star during Champions League clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta coaches against Monaco. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal took the lead in their Champions League clash with Monaco at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night and the goal provided a dream moment for one Gunners star.

Mikel Arteta’s team have improved their results in recent weeks and came into their match with the French club knowing that a win would put them in a great position to finish in the automatic qualification positions in the Champions League.

There was a bit of a surprise before kick-off as the Spanish coach opted to play Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back as Arsenal continue to deal with injury issues, although it shouldn’t have been given Arteta praised the actions of the left-back recently.

It didn’t take long for the 18-year-old to show that he was ready to play at the highest level in Europe as the youngster played a big role in the opening goal of the game.

Lewis-Skelly showed some impressive composure before playing a through ball into the path of Gabriel Jesus, who would find Bukayo Saka in the Monaco box for the English winger to make it 1-0.

This moment would have been a dream for the defender and it will get Arsenal fans even more excited about the full-back’s potential.

Bukayo Saka with an easy finish following a brilliant Gabriel Jesus pass ??? Some incredible play from Myles Lewis-Skelly on his first Champions League start ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/GJHS03AXiD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 11, 2024

Arsenal score their first goal from open play in 268 minutes ? Myles Lewis-Skelly in the build up though ? pic.twitter.com/vLGRwlCMNw — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 11, 2024

Myles Lewis-Skelly has a big future at Arsenal

Lewis-Skelly has already featured in the Champions League for Arsenal this season having come off the bench against PSG and Shakhtar Donetsk, but starting in the competition brings a different level of pressure.

The youngster impressed during the first half of the Gunners’ clash with Monaco and his performance may lead to Arteta trusting him more over the coming weeks.

Injuries have always provided youngsters with a chance to showcase their talent and often it results in the player cementing their place in the team.

Lewis-Skelly is a very exciting star and if the full-back doesn’t become a regular starter during the current campaign, it won’t be long before the left-back is lining up consistently at the Emirates Stadium.