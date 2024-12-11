Fee set: Chelsea slap €200m asking price onto dream Real Madrid transfer target

Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke celebrate for Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea would reportedly want at least €200million for star player Cole Palmer amid rumoured transfer interest from Real Madrid.

Palmer has been an absolute revelation since joining Chelsea from Manchester City last season, with the England international scoring 25 goals in 45 games in all competitions in his first campaign, while he already has 11 goals and six assists in just 15 Premier League games so far this term.

Still only 22 years of age, Palmer is clearly one of the most exciting talents in world football right now, and it could be that Chelsea will face a struggle to hold on to him as Real Madrid show an interest, just as they did with former stars Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

Chelsea decide to BLOCK major transfer deal!

Although we’re clearly at the very early stages of this saga, we’re increasingly hearing Palmer to Real Madrid stories from the Spanish press, with Fichajes reporting yesterday on the former City youngster being a top target for Los Blancos.

Another Fichajes report today suggests Palmer is keen on the potential move to the Bernabeu, but Chelsea would complicate the deal by asking for €200m or more for him.

Could Chelsea lose Cole Palmer to Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have so often signed ‘Galactico’ talents – the biggest names in world football – and in Palmer they’d be continuing that tradition.

It would certainly be exciting for the club’s fans to see Palmer lining up alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, but Chelsea surely won’t make it easy.

The Blues will be thankful that they have Palmer tied down to a contract until 2033, so there’s next to no pressure on them to sell for anything other than astronomical money.

CFC did well to ensure they got Palmer to commit to such a long-term contract, and it now just remains to be seen if Real can come up with crazy money to test the west Londoners’ resolve.