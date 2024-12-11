Ange Postecoglou admits key Tottenham star was “emotional” after Chelsea defeat

Ange Postecoglou has been speaking about Cristian Romero
Ange Postecoglou has been speaking about Cristian Romero. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou has leapt to the defence of Cristian Romero after the defender made critical comments towards the Tottenham board after the North London club’s defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

The Argentina star returned from a toe injury against the Blues but his comeback was short-lived as the centre-back had to leave the field with another fitness issue after just 15 minutes – Romero is expected to be out for six weeks.

Things got worse defender as his team blew the 2-0 lead they had over Chelsea to suffer a 4-3 defeat.

In the aftermath of the loss, Romero spoke to Spanish broadcaster Telemundo Deportes and the 26-year-old was critical of Daniel Levy and the rest of the Tottenham board for their lack of spending in comparison to their rivals.

“The last few years, it’s always the same – first the players, then the coaching staff changes, and it’s always the same people responsible,” the Spurs star said via ESPN. “Hopefully they realise who the true responsible ones are and we move forward because it’s a beautiful club that, with the structure it has, could easily be competing for the title every year.”

This would have impressed some Tottenham fans and it has forced Postecoglou to defend his player in front of the press.

Ange Postecoglou defends Tottenham star Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero in action for Tottenham
Cristian Romero in action for Tottenham. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Speaking to the press ahead of Tottenham’s match with Rangers in the Europa League, an under pressure Postecoglou defended Romero by stating that the centre-back just wants what is best for the club.

‘In the context of the day, Cristian was more than disappointed by the fact worked hard to get back and then had to go off to watch the team and feel the pain of another defeat,’ the Australian coach said.

‘He was very emotional, a leader in the club and hasn’t been able to help us and was trying to help by saying we’re going through a tough time and aware of what we’re doing.’

Postecoglou continued by saying: ‘A lot of what he said was good, some of it was not right and shouldn’t be said in public. We will deal with them within our four walls. I wouldn’t criticise a player in a public sense.’

This situation will divide opinion among Tottenham supporters but the majority will likely support Romero as the Argentina star has become a fan favourite since moving to North London.

