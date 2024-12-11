Man United monitoring 9 G/A star to replace Joshua Zirkzee with swap deal a potential option

Joshua Zirkzee could be replaced by Dusan Vlahovic at Man United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Man United are currently on the lookout for a new number nine and it is being reported that a big name from Serie A has been added to their list.

2025 will be a big year for the Manchester club as the transfer windows will be the first since the arrival of Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach replaced Erik ten Hag at Man United last month and is believed to want to add a striker to his squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. Sporting CP’s Vicktor Gyokeres is one name being linked to the Premier League giants given his relationship with the 39-year-old coach, however, there are other options.

According to Football Insider, Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak are also options for the Manchester club, while the Red Devils have recently added Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic to their list.

The report states that Man United are monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation at the Serie A outfit as his contract is set to end in 2026 – with Vlahovic also being an option for Arsenal.

The 24-year-old and the Italian side are currently locked in a contract standoff, which has cast doubt on the Serbian’s future in Turin. This would be a big blow to Thiago Motta as the striker has provided him with seven goals and two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions this term.

Man United could replace Joshua Zirkzee with Dusan Vlahovic in 2025

The fact Man United are searching for a new number nine highlights how bad their recruitment has been during the last two summers having added Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee to their squad.

The Dutch star has been a major flop at Old Trafford and it doesn’t look like Amorim is keen on the former Bologna star.

A recent report stated that Juventus have an interest in Zirkzee and that may play into United’s hands as a potential swap deal could be on the cards.