Premier League hero claims he wants Leicester relegated

Jamie Vardy and Ruud van Nistelrooy Leicester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former West Ham United and Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe has joked that he wouldn’t mind seeing Leicester City relegated so that Jamie Vardy can’t catch him in the all-time Premier League scoring charts.

Vardy is now just 20 goals away from overtaking Defoe in the top ten, so he could realistically have that record in his sights as he shows no sign of slowing down even at the age of 37.

Vardy is a Leicester legend and stayed with them even when they spent last season in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League in 2022/23.

Now back in the top flight, the former England international is still going strong for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side and it will be interesting to see if he can take the opportunity to add to his legendary status.

Van Nistelrooy wants to sign Man United star for Leicester!

It would be quite a feat to get ahead of a big name like Defoe, especially considering that Vardy started his Premier League career a lot later than Defoe.

Jermain Defoe jokes about Leicester City relegation

When Jamie Carragher put it to Defoe that Leicester being relegated could help him keep his record, Defoe jokingly responded: “Well…I’m hanging on to that top ten.”

Defoe laughed, so is surely just joking around, but Leicester fans might not be too happy with his comments as they watch their team fight for survival.

It’s been a whirlwind few months for the Foxes, who won promotion under Enzo Maresca, but who then saw their manager poached by Chelsea in the summer.

Leicester than struggled under Steve Cooper, and recently moved to hire Van Nistelrooy as his replacement after the Dutchman’s brief spell as interim manager at Manchester United.

Vardy has been one constant for Leicester in all these years, and the club’s fans will be cheering him on as he continues to chase Premier League records.