Brazilian media links £30m Premier League star with summer move to Liverpool

Joao Pedro celebrating a Brighton goal. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked to several forwards in recent weeks and a report out of Brazil has stated that the Reds have a strong interest in one Premier League star.

Arne Slot’s forward line is stacked with talent and is one of the strongest in the English top flight and maybe Europe.

Despite this, Liverpool are looking to strengthen their options and are interested in bringing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush to Anfield next summer. The Egyptian talent could be signed for between €50m/€60m and it remains to be seen if the Merseyside club make an official move.

There is also doubt over the future of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool as the winger is out of contract in 2025.

Should the 32-year-old leave at the end of the season, this will accelerate Liverpool’s search for a new forward star. One option is already playing in the Premier League with reports in Brazil linking the Reds with a move for a Brighton talent.

Liverpool showing an interest in Brighton star Joao Pedro

According to UOL, Liverpool will prioritise the signing of Pedro next summer from Brighton and could even start negotiations with the Seagulls as early as January.

The 23-year-old has been at the AMEX Stadium since last summer after completing a £30m move from Watford. The Brazilian has been a key player for Brighton since having featured in 49 matches for the Premier League outfit, scoring 26 goals and assisting a further six.

Pedro has also made a positive start to the current campaign having produced four goals and three assists across nine Premier League matches.

The Brighton star is not the finished article and is a player Slot could develop into an elite talent. The forward has a lot of potential and would be a great addition to the current Liverpool squad if one of their stars decides to leave next summer.