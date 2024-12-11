Liverpool summer exit was “real” for 27-year-old, player is now a starter

Joe Gomez in Liverpool training. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Competition at Liverpool has always been tough and that nearly led to Joe Gomez departing the Merseyside club this summer.

The defender is Liverpool’s longest-serving player having joined the Reds from Charlton back in 2015.

The 27-year-old’s time at Anfield has been up and down. Gomez has had some real highs in a red shirt but has also had to deal with very serious injuries.

The defender played a big part in Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign as Liverpool’s manager last season as the Englishman’s versatility saw him get significant minutes. The centre-back featured in 51 matches, with his performances earning him a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Despite this, there were questions over the Liverpool star’s future this summer upon the arrival of Arne Slot and the player has now opened up about the last transfer window, where Gomez was being linked with a move to the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Joe Gomez admits Liverpool exit talk was “real” this summer

Speaking to The Athletic, Gomez opened up about the interest in him last summer with the Liverpool star admitting that he was close to leaving the club.

“Yeah, it was definitely for real,” the defender said when asked how close he came to moving on. “But my focus was always on the club. I know how blessed I am to be here. It will be 10 years next summer. I don’t take that for granted.

“It is the best club in the world in my eyes and (after the transfer didn’t happen) it was quickly a case of adapting and getting right back into the swing of things.

“It was quickly put to bed. That’s football. I am a big believer in focusing on the present. To be somewhere nearly 10 years and not have any blips would not be natural, which probably speaks about my ambition.”

Gomez has to be patient when it comes to getting opportunities under Arne Slot but the 27-year-old is currently a starter in the Dutch coach’s team.

An injury to Ibrahima Konate has handed the Englishman an opportunity to impress the new Liverpool coach and so far, the defender is grabbing his chance with both hands.