Ruud van Nistelrooy could start fringe player for first time this weekend

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy applauds the fans (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy could reportedly be about to make a big call and give Michael Golding his Premier League debut this weekend.

The Foxes signed Golding from Chelsea in the summer, with the talented 18-year-old midfielder arriving at the King Power Stadium with a big reputation as a hot prospect.

However, it’s been difficult for Golding to break into the Leicester first-team so far, and one imagines the club will have been keen to handle his development carefully, rather than rushing him into playing senior Premier League football straight away.

Enzo Maresca makes MAJOR Chelsea transfer decision!

Now, however, Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy is facing something of a selection crisis ahead of the upcoming game against Newcastle United.

Reports claim Golding could be in contention to start in midfield for LCFC due to Boubakary Soumare being suspended while Wilfred Ndidi and Harry Winks are both doubtful due to injury.

Who is Leicester City wonderkid Michael Golding?

Golding is a product of Chelsea’s academy, and it’s fair to say that if the Premier League’s current Profit and Sustainability Rules had been different, he might well have stayed at Stamford Bridge.

The talented teenager looks like the latest exciting young talent to be produced by the Blues, following on from the success of the likes of Reece James, Levi Colwill, and others who have recently left the club like Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher.

Golding didn’t get the chance to make it at Chelsea, but might now get that opportunity at Leicester, with Van Nistelrooy seemingly ready to consider trusting him during this challenging period for the club.

It will be interesting to see if the Dutchman goes ahead and uses Golding this weekend, and if it can represent the true start of his career with Leicester.