“I almost feel sorry for them” – Arne Slot raises alarm bells after Liverpool’s win over Girona

Arne Slot has criticised Liverpool's performance against Girona (Photo by Eric Alonso, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has come out and been surprisingly critical of his team’s performance after last night’s 1-0 win away to Girona in the Champions League.

The Reds perhaps weren’t at their very best on the night, but still came away with an impressive victory away from home against a tough opponent, continuing their superb start to the season in Europe.

That’s now six wins from six for Liverpool, so there should surely be plenty for Slot to be happy about, though he was pretty unimpressed with his players as he spoke after the game.

See below as the Dutch tactician raised alarm bells over some of Liverpool’s sloppy play, suggesting they were lucky to win and might not be so fortunate if they play like that again in future…

Strong quotes from Arne Slot after the match. Really did not like the performance. “I’m far from pleased about the performance tonight.

Slot didn’t hold back with his assessment of his players, saying: “I’m far from pleased about the performance tonight.

“What wasn’t I pleased about? I wasn’t pleased with a lot. If you play against a team that has such a good idea about football and knows how to bring the ball out from the back like some of the teams we’ve played recently such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, you need to be so intense if you want to make it difficult for them.

“But if you are waiting a few seconds to press them then this team can cause you a lot of problems. I almost feel sorry for them as they deserve so much more.”

Arne Slot has sent a clear message to Liverpool

The start of this season has been beyond most Liverpool fans’ wildest dreams, but Slot is clearly warning against any complacency.

The Merseyside giants have responded perfectly to the blow of legendary manager Jurgen Klopp leaving, but there’s still a long way to go and no one hands out trophies in December.

Slot is clearly aware of that and has made it very clear that he doesn’t want standards to slip.

LFC supporters will just have to hope the players take their manager’s words on board.