Exclusive: Man United ready to offer trial to wonderkid also attracting Chelsea transfer interest

Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca breaking news
Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Alex Livesey, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are understood to be considering offering a trial to 16-year-old winger Nimfasha Berchimas, who is also on the radar of Chelsea and other top clubs.

The talented American has established himself as a real wonderkid with Charlotte FC and it seems only a matter of time before he makes his way to a major club in Europe.

Sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man United are ready to take a closer look at Berchimas with a trial period where he’d be able to train with Ruben Amorim’s team.

Chelsea are also big fans of Berchimas, and he’d very much fit into the Blues’ model of scouring the world for the best young talent.

Nimfasha Berchimas transfer: Will Man United see off competition for his signature?

Nimfasha Berchimas in action for Charlotte FC
Nimfasha Berchimas in action for Charlotte FC (Picture from USA Today Sports)

It seems that United’s interest may be the strongest for the moment, but one imagines Chelsea will be one to watch in the race for the teenage winger.

On top of that, Newcastle, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are understood to have watched Berchimas, so he could have plenty of tempting options if he decides to move to Europe soon.

Berchimas has already shown great potential in the MLS and it could be a real boost for soccer in the US if they can hold on to a talent like this for longer.

However, that seems unlikely as the youngster has already earned rave reviews from Premier League scouts, while clubs from abroad will have the resources to be able to tempt him into accepting a move.

