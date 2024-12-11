“Active talks” – Man Utd discussing transfer deal with player’s agents in bid to fix problem position

Man United logo and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall, Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with the agents of talented young left-back Diego Leon as they look to strengthen for the future.

The Red Devils have issues at left-back at the moment after so many injury problems for both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, so it makes sense that that position is a priority for the club in the transfer market.

Still, one imagines Leon would be being signed with a view to the long term, rather than as someone ready to come in and challenge for a first-team place straight away.

The 17-year-old looks a big talent and could be one for the future, with Fabrizio Romano posting the below on X as he explains the current state of play on this deal…

?? Manchester United are in active talks with Cerro Porteno for 17 year old left back Diego León as talent for the future. Similar to Sekou Koné deal last summer, Man Utd keep looking at talents from abroad and $4m deal is being discussed also with León’s agents. pic.twitter.com/uun9k4Hq9i — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2024

Leon could move for around $4m, which would be very cheap and which could end up being smart business by the Premier League giants if he fulfils his potential.

The Paraguayan youngster will surely benefit from moving to a big club like United where he can enjoy the opportunity to work with a high standard of coaches and in great facilities.

Will Manchester United also sign a more experienced left-back?

Leon may be an exciting target for MUFC, but they surely also have plans for a more proven player at left-back who can come in and make an impact straight away.

CaughtOffside have previously been told about United targeting Ben Chilwell and Alvaro Carreras, and one imagines they’d come in to compete for a place before Leon perhaps has a chance at being promoted to the first-team in a few years’ time.

Still, it’s important for United to smarten up their recruitment after years of over-spending on some big names who ended up flopping at Old Trafford, and often without much re-sale value.