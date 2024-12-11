Over half Manchester United’s squad up for sale, journalist names just six untouchable players

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund celebrate a goal for Manchester United
Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly be open to selling over half of their current squad, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are enduring an awful season, with new manager Ruben Amorim facing a hugely challenging job after recently being brought in to replace Erik ten Hag.

Although Amorim is highly regarded from his time at Sporting Lisbon, he’s just suffered back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, with the Portuguese tactician clearly working with a pretty weak squad.

Manchester United in “active talks” to sign new left-back!

See below as Plettenberg now claims that there are not that many Man Utd players who aren’t up for sale, naming six, while there might also be two or three more on top of that…

The players United want to keep are: Kobbie Mainoo, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Amad Diallo and Andre Onana, according to Plettenberg.

It remains to be seen who the other two or three are, but it seems that big names like Marcus Rashford could be on the way out of Old Trafford.

The Telegraph have reported on Rashford’s United future being in serious doubt, and at this point most MUFC fans would probably favour a comprehensive clear-out.

Who else should Manchester United get rid of?

Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United
Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Players like Antony, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Casemiro would make sense as being up for sale at United, while one imagines the only others who can be really sure about their future are Bruno Fernandes and perhaps Alejandro Garnacho.

More Stories / Latest News
Sandro Tonali and Eddie Howe
Fans fear Newcastle star will be sold to AC Milan
Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca breaking news
Exclusive: Man United ready to offer trial to wonderkid also attracting Chelsea transfer interest
Jamie Vardy and Ruud van Nistelrooy Leicester City
Premier League hero claims he wants Leicester relegated

Manuel Ugarte has also only just joined the club, so will presumably be given a bit more time, even if he’s not had the most convincing start.

That seems less likely to be the case for Joshua Zirkzee, however, who has been really poor since joining from Bologna in the summer.

More Stories Amad Diallo Andre Onana Kobbie Mainoo Leny Yoro Marcus Rashford Matthijs de Ligt Noussair Mazraoui Ruben Amorim

6 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Onana, luke shaw, Dalot, Lord Maguire, Evans, Casemiro, Erikssen, Dalot, Rashford, Fraudster Anthony should be the names on that list. Thats enough money to fund new players.

    Reply

  5. United cannot eat their cake and have it. They want to win trophies and at the same time want low budget (cut cost) players like Mainoo, Garnacho, Rashford who are academy brought up. Expend money on experienced and strong players and get result. It’s evident in Mazroui, De ligt, Daloo, and Casemiro. Get good players like that.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.