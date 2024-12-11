Over half Manchester United’s squad up for sale, journalist names just six untouchable players

Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly be open to selling over half of their current squad, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are enduring an awful season, with new manager Ruben Amorim facing a hugely challenging job after recently being brought in to replace Erik ten Hag.

Although Amorim is highly regarded from his time at Sporting Lisbon, he’s just suffered back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, with the Portuguese tactician clearly working with a pretty weak squad.

See below as Plettenberg now claims that there are not that many Man Utd players who aren’t up for sale, naming six, while there might also be two or three more on top of that…

?? Internally, Manchester United agree that over half of the players in the squad are serious candidates for sale in the winter or summer if good offers come in. Ruben #Amorim is to be given the opportunity to make a rebuild, which will require urgent sales. Currently, players… pic.twitter.com/KSM46Yw6Yb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 11, 2024

The players United want to keep are: Kobbie Mainoo, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Amad Diallo and Andre Onana, according to Plettenberg.

It remains to be seen who the other two or three are, but it seems that big names like Marcus Rashford could be on the way out of Old Trafford.

The Telegraph have reported on Rashford’s United future being in serious doubt, and at this point most MUFC fans would probably favour a comprehensive clear-out.

Who else should Manchester United get rid of?

Players like Antony, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Casemiro would make sense as being up for sale at United, while one imagines the only others who can be really sure about their future are Bruno Fernandes and perhaps Alejandro Garnacho.

Manuel Ugarte has also only just joined the club, so will presumably be given a bit more time, even if he’s not had the most convincing start.

That seems less likely to be the case for Joshua Zirkzee, however, who has been really poor since joining from Bologna in the summer.