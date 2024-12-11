“That is my job” – Mikel Arteta explains why his Arsenal team are not scoring from open play

Mikel Arteta of Arsenal talking to TNT Sports. (Pictures by TNT Sports)

Results at Arsenal have turned for the better in recent weeks but Mikel Arteta’s team continue to struggle to score from open play.

The Gunners hit a bad patch of form at the end of October and into November, which has put them on the back foot in the Premier League title race. That has changed in recent weeks but the North London club have struggled to score from open play throughout their last two games.

Arsenal have received a lot of praise for their set pieces this season with Arteta’s team being one of the biggest threats from corners and free-kicks in Europe.

In contrast to that, a lot of questions have been asked about their ability to score from open play and that was asked to Arteta ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Monaco in the Champions League.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the Spanish coach explained why his team are struggling, stating: “It is the last pass that is not there, but it is the last pass, the last action and we have to help them. That is my job to help them to do that, arrive more, to give you more chances.”

“The amount of entries we have in the box is more than any other team” Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to improve their goalscoring in open play, but knows they're creating the chances ? ?@Laura_Woodsy | ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/gm4JbCQUmM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 11, 2024

Should Arsenal have signed a striker for Mikel Arteta this summer?

Arsenal’s issues in front of goal have led many to believe that the North London club should have signed a new striker ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Arteta was in the market for a new number nine and was linked to many names such as Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Kai Haverz has led the line well for the Gunners this season but lacks the killer instinct of a natural forward. The German is fantastic off of the ball but Arsenal may need to add a striker to their ranks in 2025 if they are to make further progress as a team.