“Need to calm him down” – Mikel Arteta explains “issue” with Arsenal star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted it can be a challenge keeping Riccardo Calafiori fit as he’s shown so much willingness to play since his move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Italy international has impressed with the Gunners since his summer move from Bologna, though he’s suffered repeated knocks that have meant he’s been constantly in and out of the team.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be frustrated that Calafiori has not been able to play more and have more of an impact, but it seems Arteta is still learning how to manage him.

The Spanish tactician joked that he needs to keep Calafiori in a cage to protect him from injury, with the 22-year-old clearly very eager to take part in training and help out on the pitch as much as possible.

Speaking at a press conference, as quoted by the Metro, Arteta provided an update on Arsenal’s injuries, and explained his challenge at preventing Calafiori from picking up more fitness issues, with the injuries to other players also meaning he’s had to be rushed back at times.

“We need a cage there because he wants to go out, train and play. We need to calm him down because he is so willing,” Arteta said.

“It is the way he is, the way he plays. It started with the national team with a kick, then he had the knee issue.

“After that he lost a lot of things. Because of the injuries he had to play more than we wanted. And then he got the issue in his groin.”

Arsenal will no doubt be hoping to have Calafiori and others back for tonight’s Champions League game against Monaco, with Arteta having to field Jurrien Timber out of position at left-back in the draw against Fulham at the weekend.