Mohammed Kudus and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Pantling, Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly on alert as it looks like West Ham United could be open to selling Mohammed Kudus for around £80million this January.

The Ghana international has shone for the Hammers since he joined them from Ajax last season, but it seems he could surprisingly be made available this winter.

That would surely be tempting for Arsenal, who have issues in attack at the moment as they look overly reliant on Bukayo Saka to provide them with that spark up front.

Kudus makes sense as an ideal option for the Gunners, and TBR Football claim he’s someone they’re interested in, while he could also be available for close to his £80m release clause.

The report suggests West Ham could be prepared to sanction this sale of one of their best players in order to help finance other deals.

Arsenal need more in attack, but is Mohammed Kudus the answer?

Kudus is undoubtedly a quality player, as he’s shown in his time in the Premier League so far, but one issue for Arsenal is that he’s possibly a bit too similar to Saka.

Like Arsenal’s star player, Kudus is also a left-footed winger who tends to drift in from the right-hand side, so it’s hard to see how Mikel Arteta would fit both of them into the same team.

Of course, having depth is important, and AFC might benefit from being able to rest Saka more if they can rely on someone like Kudus to fill in for him.

At the same time, however, Arsenal arguably have more pressing needs as they lack as good an option on that left-hand side, with Gabriel Martinelli having really gone off the boil.

Arsenal could also do well to consider bringing in a new centre-forward, as Kai Havertz continues to do a mixed job of filling in in that role, which probably isn’t really his best position.