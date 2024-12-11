Bidding war? Chelsea ready to try again for €100m star who could also be subject of Arsenal bid

Raphinha in action for Barcelona (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to try again for the potential transfer of in-form Barcelona winger Raphinha, though he could cost as much as €100million.

The Brazil international took a bit of time to get going at Barca, but has been in electrifying form at the Nou Camp this season, reaching 16 goals and eight assists in all competitions already.

This is more like the Raphinha we saw at Leeds United, and one imagines that only means it’s going to now be much harder for the likes of Chelsea or Arsenal to bring him back to the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca makes MAJOR transfer decision for Chelsea

Fichajes claim the Blues have previously tried and failed to sign Raphinha, and it will now only cost them even more to get a deal done for the 27-year-old.

Arsenal have also been linked with Raphinha recently, with a previous Fichajes report claiming the Gunners could be ready to try offering €90m for the former Leeds winger.

Raphinha transfer: Could we see the Barca star at Arsenal or Chelsea?

Raphinha is undoubtedly a world class talent who could have an important role to play at a number of big clubs, though it’s arguably hard to imagine where he’d fit in at Chelsea right now.

Enzo Maresca’s side already have the likes of Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke as left-footed attacking players who mostly play on the right, while Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian also plays there and will be joining next season.

Arsenal maybe have more of a need for more depth in attack, and of someone to take the pressure off Bukayo Saka to be the main man.

The issue with Raphinha, however, is that it’s not clear if he could fill in that well on the left or centrally, where Arsenal are more in need of new additions to give them upgrades on struggling flops Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.