Fans fear Newcastle star will be sold to AC Milan

Sandro Tonali and Eddie Howe (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Newcastle United fans on social media are now panicking about the future of Sandro Tonali as he’s being linked with a return to former club AC Milan.

The Italy international has performed well for the Magpies since making his return from a lengthy ban, showing why the club invested as much in him as they did to sign him from Milan in the first place.

Now, however, there’s growing talk of Newcastle possibly looking to cash in on Tonali in the near future due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

A report from Italian outlet Calciomercato states that Newcastle are tempted to listen to offers for Tonali while his former club Milan would also be prepared to try to bring him back to the San Siro.

Sandro Tonali transfer rumours spark Newcastle fan fear

This has now led to plenty of speculation on social media as Newcastle supporters are worried about the possibility of Tonali leaving.

The 24-year-old is clearly popular with the St James’ Park crowd, many of whom will have been eager to see him back on the pitch after his suspension from the game over betting offences.

Newcastle haven’t really seen the best of Tonali yet, and it surely makes sense for Eddie Howe to continue to give him time to get back to his best and possibly build a team around him.

Of course, it’s also easy to imagine that Tonali himself might be a bit homesick and open to a reunion with the Rossoneri at some point.

NUFC had a difficult summer in the transfer window, unable to spend as much as they would have liked due to Financial Fair Play concerns, and it might still be that they need to make sales before they can buy.

Tonali is just the latest big name to be linked with a move away from Newcastle after speculation over Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes as well.