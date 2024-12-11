Premier League manager set to replace Postecoglou at Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou applauds the Tottenham fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly already looking at a potential replacement for struggling manager Ange Postecoglou, with a candidate from within the Premier League said to be impressing.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Spurs would be ready to make a move to appoint Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna as their replacement for Postecoglou.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Tottenham, who have had some superb moments with 3-0 and 4-0 wins at Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium, respectively, whilst also dropping a lot of points in games where they should’ve done better.

Most recently, Postecoglou’s side suffered a disappointing defeat at Bournemouth, while they then threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 4-3 at home to Chelsea.

Arsenal, Newcastle & Villa battling to sign wonderkid!

This unsurprisingly looks to have put Postecoglou under huge pressure, so could McKenna be brought in to try to turn things around?

Kieran McKenna linked with Tottenham after Man United and Chelsea interest

McKenna has done hugely impressive work during his time with Ipswich, and he was already attracting interest from big clubs during the summer.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea looked at the 38-year-old, who was also previously on the coaching staff at Man Utd.

Tottenham could now do well to pounce for McKenna, though it remains to be seen if he’ll be that keen on leaving Portman Road in the middle of the season.

Ipswich will certainly be hoping they can hold on to the Northern Irish tactician after the superb work he did to guide them back into the Premier League in the first place.

It would be difficult for them to recover if their highly-rated manager were to move on, though it also seems pretty inevitable that he’ll be in the mix for bigger jobs at some point in the not too distant future.