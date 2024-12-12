Free agent more likely to join Liverpool than Man United as star not attracted to Old Trafford transfer

Alphonso Davies celebrates with Bayern Munich teammate Jamal Musiala (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is nearing the end of his contract and in just a few weeks’ time can start negotiating a free transfer abroad for next season.

As such, it’s not too surprising to see ongoing speculation regarding the Canada international, who is one of the best left-backs in the world on his day, and still only 24 years of age, so with plenty of time to keep on improving.

It remains unclear if Davies will definitely leave Bayern or possibly agree to sign a new contract there, but it seems that if he is to move to the Premier League, his most likely destination is viewed as being Liverpool.

HUGE “here we go” update from Fabrizio Romano!

That’s according to a report from The Athletic, who state that multiple industry sources believe that’s where Davies could go next, even if sources from the club have played that down.

LFC could perhaps do well to think about a long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson, who has arguably started to show signs of his age with a slight dip in form at times this season.

Alphonso Davies not attracted to Manchester United transfer

The Athletic also claim that Davies would not view Manchester United as an attractive destination right now, which is perhaps not too surprising.

Even if Man Utd are a huge club and brand in world football, they are currently going through a difficult transition period, and don’t look likely to have Champions League football on offer next season.

Liverpool are a lot more stable and look to be heading for another period of success under new manager Arne Slot, who has done superbly since replacing the legendary Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Davies would undoubtedly be a fine signing for United, who need a new left-back to give them an upgrade on the injury-prone Luke Shaw, but they may have to look elsewhere.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also mentioned as possible suitors for Davies in The Athletic’s report.