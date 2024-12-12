Exclusive: “Gross naivety” from Tottenham who are “not going to get away with it” after another collapse

Ange Postecoglou, manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on during training at Ibrox Stadium on December 11, 2024. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou has had Tottenham playing some lovely football again this season, however, a lack of a solid defence is “gross naivety” according to Stan Collymore.

The former Premier League star has admitted having a fondness for the Australian and the way he sees the game, but ill discipline at the back is stopping the North Londoners from becoming a truly great team.

Postecoglou needs to shore up Tottenham’s defence says Collymore

The 59-year-old might even be looking to change things significantly in January once the transfer window opens.

“I’ve got a soft spot for Ange Postecoglou and for anybody that wants to play football on the front foot, attacking, creating chances, scoring goals… because that’s the type of player that I was,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

‘He’s managed in Japan, he’s managed in Scotland, however, the Premier League is unforgiving. You can’t win a title in the English top-flight without having a real cast-iron defence.

“Leicester proved you can do it without scoring bucket loads of goals, but it’s telling that only the bottom three in the Premier League have a worse goal difference than Spurs at the moment.

“A couple of weeks ago, Tottenham were the highest scorers in the division, so there’s something structurally, fundamentally wrong at the club. This isn’t just a blip.

“This is a team that can score goals and create chances, but whatever they do, they can’t keep it out at the other end.

“I think it’s gross naivety, and the last time a team played like this was in the late 90s when I was playing; Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle.

“[…] The ‘they’ll score three but we’ll score four’ way of playing is all well and good in the lovely days of August, September and October when everybody’s flying, everybody’s fit, everybody’s healthy, but when you start to take international breaks, FA Cup ties, League Cup ties, European commitments, injuries, suspensions and poor form into account, Spurs are not going to get away with it.”

As we’ve seen of late, if Spurs get injuries in one or two key areas, they still don’t have the squad to be able to cope.

That brings the lack of investment from the top into sharp focus, and also leaves more question marks over exactly which direction Daniel Levy is taking the club in.

If Postecoglou also fails where the likes of Mourinho and Conte did, it can’t always be the manager’s fault, though Levy might soon be about to replace him according to reports.

In any event, it’s obvious that Postecoglou needs to be a little less gung-ho in the English top-flight.