“Special” Arsenal wonderkid looks like a missed transfer opportunity by Chelsea

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri with Arsenal during pre-season (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has made quite an impression since coming into Mikel Arteta’s first-team this season.

The versatile teenager, who can play left-back or midfield and who only recently turned 18, really caught the eye for the Gunners yesterday in their 3-0 Champions League win over Monaco.

Lewis-Skelly also first showed his potential in the Arsenal first-team alongside fellow homegrown wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri during pre-season.

It’s perhaps not too surprising to see Arteta relying on Lewis-Skelly now, with the Telegraph providing some background on the player, described as “special” and his rise at the Emirates Stadium.

The piece also states that Lewis-Skelly previously had trials at Chelsea and Tottenham before getting the chance with his boyhood club Arsenal.

Myles Lewis-Skelly could’ve been a superb addition to Chelsea’s academy

Chelsea fans have been used to seeing some top young players coming up through their academy in recent times, including Reece James, Levi Colwill, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher.

Still, one imagines there’ll be a fair few Blues fans looking on with some envy as Lewis-Skelly starts to make a name for himself at Arsenal.

For one reason or another, it seems Chelsea didn’t previously spot his immense potential, and their loss has been Arsenal’s gain.

If Lewis-Skelly had ended up at CFC instead, it’s easy to imagine he’d also be competing for a place in Enzo Maresca’s side right now in this young and exciting squad at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal fans will be delighted, however, as they also continue to bring through some elite prospects, with Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri looking like they could replicate the success of Bukayo Saka in years to come.

Saka is now a world class performer and one of the first names on the Arsenal team sheet, who surely has the potential to go down as one of the best players ever to emerge from Hale End.