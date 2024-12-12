Transfer increasingly likely: Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea willing to rescue underrated star

Enzo Maresca, Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Shaun Botterill, Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Aurelien Tchouameni reportedly looks increasingly likely to leave Real Madrid at the end of this season, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea among his transfer suitors.

Tchouameni has been linked with Liverpool for around €60m in a recent report from Sky’s Sacha Tavolieri, and now there’s been a further update on the France international’s future.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, it now looks like all signs point towards Tchouameni leaving Real Madrid in the summer, and the Premier League’s top clubs are ready to rescue him.

Tchouameni has largely impressed during his time at Real Madrid, but he’s also not always been a guaranteed starter and it seems his time at the club could now be coming towards an end.

Fichajes suggest that the feeling now is that Tchouameni could benefit from a new chapter, and it seems the strongest interest in him is coming from English clubs.

Aurelien Tchouameni to Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea?

It’s easy to see why Arsenal are being linked with Tchouameni at the moment, even if they have invested quite a lot in new midfielders in recent windows.

Declan Rice joined a year and a half ago, while Mikel Merino was also added this summer, though Mikel Arteta has the worrying situation of both Thomas Partey and Jorginho heading towards the ends of their contracts.

That could mean there’s room for Tchouameni to come in, though it’s not as clear how much use the 24-year-old would be to Chelsea, who already have Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in superb form, while Romeo Lavia is a good alternative as well.

Liverpool might do well to keep on strengthening in midfield, with someone like Wataru Endo probably not likely to be a long-term option, though Ryan Gravenberch’s improvement this term means it’s hard to see Tchouameni being an automatic starter at Anfield either.

Los Blancos might do well to reconsider their stance on this anyway as Tchouameni is arguably one of the more underrated members of this squad, and someone with the potential to improve and bring the best out of others.